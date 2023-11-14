Advertise With Us

South Bend Community School Board approves purchase of metal detectors

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Community School Corporation made the announcement it’s going to implement devices designed to prevent gun violence on Tuesday.

The school corporation says they are called “threat detection systems,” though the manufacturing company CEIA USA calls them portable metal detectors.

The school corporation says they will not be installed at the schools; rather, they will be brought out for events since they are portable. These kinds of metal detectors have also been used at the Indy 500.

“Southport High School - their community, their school district uses them inside the school, and I know Ft. Wayne district uses them as well at their extracurricular events; I plan on visiting both sites to get some more intel to see how they’re used and then come back and help develop some procedures of how we are to use them here,” said Eric Crittendon, the safety and emergency preparedness director for the school system. “We just want people to feel safe and be safe no matter if they’re in our schools or at our extracurricular events.”

School officials say the board approved the purchase of the metal detectors at Monday night’s meeting.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect killed, officer in stable condition after shooting near Coloma
A photo from the scene provided by our reporter.
Man shot, killed near Simonton Lake identified
Details of the crash are currently limited, but police say it happened around 2:35 p.m. at the...
Elkhart woman dies after crash involving train in Goshen
Nagomba White, Jr. and Amarion Cutler
2 charged in murder of 12-year-old South Bend boy
The driver of the Nissan, a 17-year-old, was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries...
17-year-old injured in crash involving semi in Marshall County

Latest News

$50M plans could bring new Lippert plant to St. Joseph County
Braun recently toured the border with members of the Indiana Sheriff's Association and says a...
Sen. Mike Braun tours southern border, asks Congress to act
Sen. Mike Braun tours southern border, asks Congress to act
South Bend Community School Board approves purchase of metal detectors