South Bend Community School Board approves purchase of metal detectors

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Community School Corporation made the announcement it’s going to implement devices designed to prevent gun violence on Tuesday.

The school corporation says they are called “threat detection systems,” though the manufacturing company CEIA USA calls them portable metal detectors.

The school corporation says they will not be installed at the schools; rather, they will be brought out for events since they are portable. These kinds of metal detectors have also been used at the Indy 500.

“Southport High School - their community, their school district uses them inside the school, and I know Ft. Wayne district uses them as well at their extracurricular events; I plan on visiting both sites to get some more intel to see how they’re used and then come back and help develop some procedures of how we are to use them here,” said Eric Crittendon, the safety and emergency preparedness director for the school system. “We just want people to feel safe and be safe no matter if they’re in our schools or at our extracurricular events.”

School officials say the board approved the purchase of the metal detectors at Monday night’s meeting.

