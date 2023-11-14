Sen. Mike Braun tours southern border, asks Congress to act

(WNDU) - Indiana Sen. Mike Braun is speaking out about issues at the southern border, which he says is in crisis.

Braun recently toured the border with members of the Indiana Sheriff’s Association and says a lot has changed since he last visited over two years ago.

“It is a feeling of complete helplessness, almost to the point of hopelessness, on the part of the people that have to deal with it,” Braun said. “And then when I was invited by the Indiana Sheriff’s Association and found out not just a few sheriffs — 24 different counties — the sheriffs were down there because they’re seeing the impact in our own state.”

Braun is asking Congress to take action to secure the border and is calling for Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to resign.

