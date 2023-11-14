Second suspect wanted in murder of 12-year-old South Bend boy arrested

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department says the second suspect who was wanted in connection with a shooting last month that killed a 12-year-old South Bend boy and injured a 14-year-old boy has been arrested.

Police say Amarion Cutler, 18, was arrested Tuesday morning and is currently being held at the St. Joseph County Jail.

Josiah Small, 12, was found dead back on Oct. 27 in the area of Indiana Avenue and Prairie Avenue. He was a student at Dickinson Fine Arts Academy. The 14-year-old boy, who isn’t being identified due to his age, went to the hospital to be treated for a non-life-threatening injury to his leg.

During a press conference on Monday, officials said Cutler and another suspect, 21-year-old Nagomba White, Jr., were charged for their roles in Small’s murder earlier this month, but their warrants were sealed.

White was taken into custody last week in Indianapolis. He is currently being held in the St. Joseph County Jail without bond.

Nagomba White Jr. (St. Joseph County Jail)

