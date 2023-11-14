Advertise With Us

Police: Suspect caught after stolen city camera sends images of him to department

A city-installed game camera was stolen and continued to send images of the suspect.
A city-installed game camera was stolen and continued to send images of the suspect.(Live Oak Police Department)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVE OAK, Texas (Gray News) – Authorities in Texas arrested a man after a camera installed by the city was stolen but continued to send images to the police department.

The Live Oak Police Department made a Facebook post on Monday morning asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

The department said a city-installed game camera had been stolen. However, the camera still transmitted images to the officials, with many images featuring the suspect in detail.

Police shared the images with the Del Rio Police Department, which also shared them on its social media pages.

Eventually, the suspect was located and taken into custody, according to the department.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect killed, officer in stable condition after shooting near Coloma
A photo from the scene provided by our reporter.
Man shot, killed near Simonton Lake identified
Details of the crash are currently limited, but police say it happened around 2:35 p.m. at the...
Elkhart woman dies after crash involving train in Goshen
Nagomba White, Jr. and Amarion Cutler
2 charged in murder of 12-year-old South Bend boy
The driver of the Nissan, a 17-year-old, was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries...
17-year-old injured in crash involving semi in Marshall County

Latest News

Experts discuss funding affordable housing in South Bend
Beware: Holiday season brings out the worst in scammers
$50M plans could bring new Lippert plant to St. Joseph County
$50M plans could bring new Lippert plant to St. Joseph County
ESPN's Dick Vitale says his vocal cord cancer is in remission, but his voice still needs to rest.
Legendary announcer Dick Vitale says his voice is still healing following cancer treatments
$50M plans could bring new Lippert plant to St. Joseph County