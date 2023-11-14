Police: Search underway for missing Cassopolis man

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A search is underway for a Cassopolis man after he went missing this weekend.

According to the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office, authorities are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Kelly Lee Gravit, 49. Gravit went missing on Saturday, Nov. 11, despite police announcing the search on Monday.

Police say Gravit was last seen around 8:45 p.m. after walking away from a medical facility in Berrien Township located in the 6400 block of Dean’s Hill Road.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Kelly Lee Gravit or have seen him since his disappearance, please contact the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office at 269-983-7141.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.