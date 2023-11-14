Advertise With Us

Police: Search underway for missing Cassopolis man

A photo of Kelly Lee Gravit provided by the Berrien County Sheriff's Office.
A photo of Kelly Lee Gravit provided by the Berrien County Sheriff's Office.(Berrien County Sheriff's Office)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 9:19 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A search is underway for a Cassopolis man after he went missing this weekend.

According to the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office, authorities are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Kelly Lee Gravit, 49. Gravit went missing on Saturday, Nov. 11, despite police announcing the search on Monday.

Police say Gravit was last seen around 8:45 p.m. after walking away from a medical facility in Berrien Township located in the 6400 block of Dean’s Hill Road.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Kelly Lee Gravit or have seen him since his disappearance, please contact the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office at 269-983-7141.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman dies after getting hit by car in downtown South Bend
Suspect killed, officer in stable condition after shooting near Coloma
Nagomba White, Jr. and Amarion Cutler
2 charged in murder of 12-year-old South Bend boy
Benton Harbor man dies after police chase ends in crash
Details of the crash are currently limited, but police say it happened around 2:35 p.m. at the...
Elkhart woman dies after crash involving train in Goshen

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Weather: 60s through Thursday; Slight rain chance Friday
A photo from the scene provided by our reporter.
Man shot, killed on Lake Drive in Elkhart County
Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman (10) signals at the line of scrimmage during the first half...
Notre Dame football regroups, shifts focus to Wake Forest after bye week
Irish looking to send out seniors in final home game of season