Please Help WNDU-TV Support Toys for Tots

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Once again, WNDU-TV has joined forces with the people of Michiana to support the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program.

This is our 29th year, and it’s a tradition we cherish and look forward to every year. With your support over the years, we have helped the Marines collect more than 528,000 toys for children in Michiana. But help is needed every year.

This year’s WNDU Toys for Tots collection drive will take place on Saturday, Dec. 2. We will be broadcasting live from the following locations from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

  • WNDU-TV Studios, 54516 State Road 933, South Bend
  • Grand Design RV, 5200 Hoffman Street, Elkhart
  • Warsaw Martin’s, 1150 Husky Trail
  • Stevensville, Mich., Martin’s, 5637 Cleveland Avenue

**In order to have a safe collection drive, we ask that you stay in your vehicle and let our volunteers safely accept your donation.**

Feel free to drop off your donation at one of these locations or wherever you see Toys for Tots collection bins throughout the community.

Toys for Tots FAQ

Where can I drop off a toy for Toys for Tots?

You can drop off toys at a number of collection locations right now throughout Michiana wherever you see Toys for Tots collection bins. You can also drop off toys at The WNDU-TV Studios (54516 State Road 933, South Bend).

If you’d like to make a monetary donation, you can find more information at the official Toys for Tots website. You can even donate online and direct your gift to the local Toys for Tots campaign in your area.

What kind of toy would you like me to donate?

Any new, unwrapped toy will be appreciated. Keep in mind, toys for younger children and older children are often in high demand. So, please consider these types of toys as you make your toy selections.

As a business leader, what can I do to help the Toys for Tots drive?

You play a key role by allowing the Marines to place collection bins in your stores and by bringing the toys you’ve collected so far to one of the drop off locations.

Who gets the toys that are donated locally?

Local kids get the toys. For example, toys donated in the St. Joseph County area are distributed to children in the St. Joseph County area.

Who distributes the toys?

As Christmas nears, Marines distribute toys themselves and enlist the aid of local social service agencies and churches to help out during the Christmas season.

If I need a toy, who do I contact?

WNDU-TV works with Toys for Tots programs in St. Joseph, Elkhart, and Kosciusko counties in Indiana and Berrien County in Michigan. For toy distribution information, click on the links below.

Where can I get more details about the Toys for Tots program?

Visit the official Toys for Tots website.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Events

People gather at the open house held on Nov. 13, 2023.

Open house held for New Carlisle economic development project

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now and Monica Murphy
The St. Joseph County Council will vote on the project at a meeting on Tuesday night.

Events

Benton Harbor hosting artisan holiday market

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The Bizarre Bazaar will take place on Friday, Nov. 24, and Saturday, Nov. 25, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Events

A picture of the new pickleball courts, provided by the town of Argos.

Argos to cut ribbon on new pickleball courts Wednesday

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Argos will be holding a ribbon-cutting for new pickleball courts at Argos Community Park on Wednesday at 5 p.m.

Holidays

Shipshewana Light Parade kicks off Christmas season

Shipshewana Light Parade kicks off Christmas season

Updated: Nov. 12, 2023 at 1:27 AM EST
|
By 16 News Now
This year’s parade was the biggest ever, with over 60 entries, food, lights, and music.

Latest News

Holidays

South Bend FOP kicks off annual ‘Santa’s Elficers’ program

Updated: Nov. 10, 2023 at 12:19 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
Each year, the program gives gifts to kids and holiday meals for their families.

Events

The lighting ceremony after the Shipshewana Light Parade.

16th annual Shipshewana Light Parade returns this Saturday

Updated: Nov. 9, 2023 at 9:52 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
The 16th annual Shipshewana Light Parade kicks off this Saturday at 7 p.m. in downtown Shipshewana.

Events

Berrien County offering free smoke, carbon monoxide detectors for homeowners

Updated: Nov. 9, 2023 at 7:47 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
Those interested simply need to call their local fire department for details!

Events

The day is also meant to pay tribute to troops who have served or are actively serving in the...

Veterans Day events and deals across Michiana

Updated: Nov. 9, 2023 at 1:45 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
Veterans Day is Saturday, Nov. 11, and the Michiana area is honoring veterans and active-duty military personnel for their service with numerous events and deals at restaurants and businesses.

Events

Camp Millhouse to host pancake breakfast, bake sale

Updated: Nov. 8, 2023 at 10:53 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
The camp is hosting a pancake breakfast this Saturday, Nov. 11, from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Events

Turkeys on the Table distribution kicks off for families in need

Updated: Nov. 8, 2023 at 4:36 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
Thanks to your donations, the Food Bank of Northern Indiana will be able to distribute 7,500 turkeys through 29 different distributions.