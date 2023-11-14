Advertise With Us

Open house held for New Carlisle economic development project

By 16 News Now and Monica Murphy
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 11:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW CARLISLE, Ind. (WNDU) - People gathered for an open house to talk about the expanded boundaries project on Monday night.

The proposal is on the table to grow New Carlisle’s economic development area by 1,500 acres.

This area is near the future Samsung GM electric vehicle battery plant. Another company, whose name is not known at this time, is eyeing land near the plant and was recently given permission to survey it.

Economic development director Bill Schalliol says they are reformulating the area in order to sell a bond.

Some residents have concerns about the scale of the project.

“A little more concerned for the loss of the farmland; generational farmland is important around here,” said Mitchell Hooton, a New Carlisle resident. “My long-term concern ends up being more involved with what happens 10 years, 15 years.”

The St. Joseph County Council will vote on the project at a meeting on Tuesday night.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect killed, officer in stable condition after shooting near Coloma
Details of the crash are currently limited, but police say it happened around 2:35 p.m. at the...
Elkhart woman dies after crash involving train in Goshen
Nagomba White, Jr. and Amarion Cutler
2 charged in murder of 12-year-old South Bend boy
The driver of the Nissan, a 17-year-old, was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries...
17-year-old injured in crash involving semi in Marshall County
A photo from the scene provided by our reporter.
Man shot, killed on Lake Drive in Elkhart County

Latest News

Benton Harbor hosting artisan holiday market
A picture of the new pickleball courts, provided by the town of Argos.
Argos to cut ribbon on new pickleball courts Wednesday
Residents of Buchanan are gathering at a city commissions meeting in hopes of keeping their...
Buchanan commissioners to discuss suspension of city manager
Dozens raise awareness to homelessness by walking from Elkhart to Goshen