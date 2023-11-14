Open house held for New Carlisle economic development project

NEW CARLISLE, Ind. (WNDU) - People gathered for an open house to talk about the expanded boundaries project on Monday night.

The proposal is on the table to grow New Carlisle’s economic development area by 1,500 acres.

This area is near the future Samsung GM electric vehicle battery plant. Another company, whose name is not known at this time, is eyeing land near the plant and was recently given permission to survey it.

Economic development director Bill Schalliol says they are reformulating the area in order to sell a bond.

Some residents have concerns about the scale of the project.

“A little more concerned for the loss of the farmland; generational farmland is important around here,” said Mitchell Hooton, a New Carlisle resident. “My long-term concern ends up being more involved with what happens 10 years, 15 years.”

The St. Joseph County Council will vote on the project at a meeting on Tuesday night.

