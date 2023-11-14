Northbound lanes of US-31 near state line reopen after fiery crash
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 3:26 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan State Police say northbound lanes of US-31 in Berrien County have reopened after they were shut down by a fiery crash involving a semi and a box truck.
According to police, the crash happened just after 1 p.m. near the state line.
No serious injuries were reported, but northbound lanes were closed for several hours and traffic was rerouted through a nearby rest area.
