Northbound lanes of US-31 closed near state line due to fiery crash
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 3:26 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan State Police say northbound lanes of US-31 in Berrien County are closed due to a fiery crash involving a semi and a box truck.
According to police, the crash happened just after 1 p.m. near the state line.
No serious injuries have been reported, but northbound lanes are closed at mile marker #2 and traffic is being rerouted through a nearby rest area.
Police say the lanes are expected to be shut down for a while. You’re encouraged to find an alternate route.
