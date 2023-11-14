Advertise With Us

Man shot, killed on Lake Drive in Elkhart County

A photo from the scene provided by our reporter.
A photo from the scene provided by our reporter.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 8:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A police investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in Elkhart County on Monday night.

According to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office, police responded to a report of possible gunfire in the 26000 block of Lake Drive around 7:03 p.m. First responders found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was pronounced dead on scene. The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.

A preliminary investigation says that the shooting was isolated and there is no threat to the public.

The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office and homicide unit are handling the investigation.

A photo of the scene provided by our photographer.
A photo of the scene provided by our photographer.(WNDU)

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman dies after getting hit by car in downtown South Bend
Suspect killed, officer in stable condition after shooting near Coloma
Nagomba White, Jr. and Amarion Cutler
2 charged in murder of 12-year-old South Bend boy
Benton Harbor man dies after police chase ends in crash
Details of the crash are currently limited, but police say it happened around 2:35 p.m. at the...
Elkhart woman dies after crash involving train in Goshen

Latest News

A photo of Kelly Lee Gravit provided by the Berrien County Sheriff's Office.
Police: Search underway for missing Cassopolis man
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Weather: 60s through Thursday; Slight rain chance Friday
Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman (10) signals at the line of scrimmage during the first half...
Notre Dame football regroups, shifts focus to Wake Forest after bye week
Irish looking to send out seniors in final home game of season