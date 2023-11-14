Man shot, killed on Lake Drive in Elkhart County
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 8:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A police investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in Elkhart County on Monday night.
According to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office, police responded to a report of possible gunfire in the 26000 block of Lake Drive around 7:03 p.m. First responders found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.
The victim was pronounced dead on scene. The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.
A preliminary investigation says that the shooting was isolated and there is no threat to the public.
The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office and homicide unit are handling the investigation.
