Man shot, killed on Lake Drive in Elkhart County identified

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 8:20 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in Elkhart County on Monday night.

According to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office, police responded to a report of possible gunfire in the 26000 block of Lake Drive around 7:03 p.m. Our reporting partners at The Goshen News say the report was made by a 14-year-old boy.

First responders found a man, identified as Garrett Weber, suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation says that the shooting was isolated and there is no threat to the public.

The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office and the Elkhart County Homicide Unit are handling the investigation.

A photo of the scene provided by our photographer.
Police responded to a report of possible gunfire in the 26000 block of Lake Drive around 7:03 p.m. on Monday.(WNDU)

