Man arrested, charged after police pursuit involving woman held against will

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A man is facing several charges after a police pursuit involving a woman held against her will in Wannatah, authorities say.

According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department, Brandon M. Toleque, 31, was arrested on several preliminary charges on Monday, including resisting law enforcement, criminal confinement, reckless driving, operating on a suspended license, and possession of cocaine or narcotic drugs.

Police say that authorities attempted to pull Toleque over for speeding in the area of U.S. 30 and Michigan Road around 6 a.m. Toleque allegedly fled from the police, resulting in a pursuit in which a passenger attempted to exit the fleeing vehicle multiple times.

The chase ended at the Marathon Gas Station, where the passenger told police she was being transported against her will.

Toleque is being held on a $1505 cash bond.

