First Alert Weather: Our next rain chance arives late week

Take a look at the sky Tuesday morning before sunrise! Both Venus and Jupiter are visible.#INwx #MIwx #FirstAlert pic.twitter.com/sEIjWqVaNg — Andrew Whitmyer (@AWhitmyer) November 14, 2023

TUESDAY: After some early morning frost, mainly sunny. High near 60F. Low 36F. Wind S at 5 to 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Some clouds in the morning will give way to mainly sunny skies for the afternoon. High 62F. Low 40F. Wind SSW at 10 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with increasing clouds late in the day. High near 65F. Low in the 50s. Wind SSW at 10 to 20 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Our next cold front will bring us a chance of rain on Friday as temperatures fall back into the 40s and low 50s. The weekend looks dry and sunny, but cooler with highs only near 50 degrees. Another system looks to bring rain showers and cooler temperatures to kickstart Thanksgiving week. No big storms are on the horizon through Thanksgiving for Michiana. Depending on our wind direction, next Wednesday and Thursday may feature some light lake-effect snow showers.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.