Fiery crash shuts down northbound lanes of US-31 near state line

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan State Police say northbound lanes of US-31 in Berrien County are closed due to a fiery crash involving a semi and a box truck.

According to police, the crash happened just after 1 p.m. near the state line.

No serious injuries have been reported, but northbound lanes are closed at mile marker #2 and traffic is being rerouted through a nearby rest area.

Police say the lanes are expected to be shut down for a while. You’re encouraged to find an alternate route.

#HappeningNow #RoadClosed

Niles Post troopers are currently investigating a 2 vehicle fiery crash involving a semi & box truck on N/B US 31 near the state line, Bertrand Twp, Berrien County. This incident occurred just after 1p today 11/14/23. N/B at mm #2 is now shutdown. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/OR7kYTX35E — MSP Fifth District (@MspSouthwestMI) November 14, 2023

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.