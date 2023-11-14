Experts discuss funding affordable housing at Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Affordable and low-income housing. It’s a hot topic across the U.S. and here at home.

Today, advocates for affordable housing gathered at Notre Dame to discuss what can be done. Organizers say they are focused on funding houses for people without much money, as well as how to incorporate a housing trust fund within St. Joseph County.

Speakers included the St. Joseph County auditor and affordable housing advocates.

“Bringing together stakeholders and conversation, like we’re doing today, is one way of, of generating possibilities. I believe that we can, in fact, house every resident of St. Joseph County if we come together and work together for the common good of all,” said Margaret Pfeil, a theology professor at Notre Dame.

Dozens came out to share ideas and learn how to make low-income housing and a housing trust fund a reality.

They say the goal of a housing trust fund is to look at long-term solutions for affordable housing needs in a community.

