Every squad car in LaPorte County now equipped with an AED

By 16 News Now and Waleed Alamleh
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Saving a life just got a little bit easier in LaPorte County now that every law enforcement vehicle in the county is equipped with an automatic external defibrillator (AED).

It’s all thanks to the Play for Jake Foundation and Franciscan Health Michigan City, who have been working to fill squad cars with the devices for years. The county now has a device in every single squad car after 26 new AEDS were given to law enforcement officials on Tuesday morning.

With police oftentimes being the first responders to health crises, it was a major goal for the groups to have officers fully equipped.

“It’s going to become a partnership where everyone is working to do the same, and just better protect our citizens when they come into LaPorte County,” said Julie West, founder of the Play for Jake Foundation.

Julie West started the Play for Jake Foundation in 2013 after her son, Jake West. died from cardiac arrest while at a LaPorte High School football practice.

The AEDs were bought using money generated by the Bolt for the Heart walk, which happened in October.

