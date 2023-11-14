Elkhart Environmental Center give tips and tricks ahead of America Recycles Day

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Reduce. Re-use. Recycle. We all know it, yet we still need to be reminded from time to time to actually get it done.

And that’s why we have days like Tomorrow’s America Recycles day, so we can learn more about the importance of doing your part in the matter.

Members of the Elkhart Environmental Center are helping to educate and encourage people how to be more mindful of what items we use and how to properly recycle this year.

From your typical curbside recycling, repurposing items to use at home or even just taking that drawer filled with plastic bags back to the store.

There are plenty of ways you can have an impact while recycling.

That’s why it’s important to learn how to properly recycle certain items, not just your typical paper and plastics.

Items like batteries, metals, and light bulbs especially with the Christmas season coming up soon.

These items require proper disposal and cannot be put into a regular recycling bin.

For any metal you can take it too a scrap yard, for batteries try reaching out too Call2recycle, a non-profit that has battery drop-off locations all across the country at 1-877-723-1297

So taking the time to find out what items go where, and properly disposing of them can truly have an impact.

“So recycling is a great start, just knowing how to recycle, making sure you’re putting the right things in the bins,” said Emma Brewer, Educational Coordinator for the Elkhart Environmental Center. “Not doing wish cycling like, where you just toss everything in even if you’re not sure if it’s not recyclable or not and just doing it the proper way, getting tips on how to do that.. But beyond recycling you can use the Other R’s in the Three R- Model, reduce what you’re using in the first place and re-use when you can.”

Re-using items is another important layer that goes hand-in-hand with recycling.

So before you start getting that cardboard or paper towel roll ready to recycle think about some of the ways you can upgrade that trash into something useful.

There is actually a term that refers to this concept called ‘up-cycling’.

It essentially means taking something that no longer has use and giving it new life as a completely different item.

Members at the Environmental Center showed off some pretty cool ways to re-use old materials like egg cartons, cardboard, toilet paper rolls.

And even some old newspapers to turn into some creative decorations for the holidays.

Turning recycling into a fun learning experience for all ages.

The center is hosting a Holiday Lights Collection from November 15th to January 31st.

For more information you can reach out to the Elkhart Environmental Center at 574.293.5070 or EECmail@coei.org.

The center is located at 1717 E. Lusher Avenue, Elkhart, IN.

