Benton Harbor hosting artisan holiday market

(Dmytro Smaglov | Storyblocks)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 9:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - If you’re looking for that perfect holiday gift this season, you’re in luck!

The Bizarre Bazaar is coming to town right after Thanksgiving on Friday, Nov. 24, and Saturday, Nov. 25, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. It’s made possible by the Benton Harbor Arts Association.

Shoppers can purchase gifts from local vendors on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday while sipping mimosas, wine, or craft beer. Those interested in attending can peruse handmade ornaments and upcycled yard art, gourmet home-baked goods, jewelry, candles, and everything in between.

The Bizarre Bazaar will be located at 196 Water St.

To learn more about the event, click here.

