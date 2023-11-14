Ask the Doctor: Wegovy, Sinuses, Seasonal Affective Disorder

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:38 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every Tuesday on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions.

Question #1: “There’s a new medication called Wegovy that’s becoming very popular. Can you tell us more about it?”

DR. BOB: Wegovy is a medicine developed to help control blood sugar in diabetics that has become very popular for helping with weight loss.

For people with diabetes, there is evidence that using these medicines can lower the risk of cardiovascular disease such as heart attack and stroke. This is an encouraging finding, but it also leaves some questions open.

One question is whether the medicine helps prevent heart disease in people who take Wegovy not for diabetes but for weight loss.

A study was released this week trying to answer that question. The results were positive that the medicine may help reduce the risk of heart disease.

I think we need to be cautious in applying study results like this. We are still learning about these medicines, and it will likely take us awhile to get a full picture of the risks and benefits.

This is definitely a scenario where you still need to sit down and discuss whether the treatment is right for you with your doctor.

Finally, the medicine is not a magic bullet. Some people who were treated still developed heart problems during the study. So, we still need to work on following a heart healthy lifestyle even if we use medicines.

Question #2: “This weather is driving my sinuses crazy... Is there anything I can do to help congestion with the changing weather?”

DR. BOB: A couple things could be going on. You may have some seasonal allergies which are acting up, or you may have a sinus infection.

If it is a sinus infection, your symptoms should improve on their own after a couple of weeks. If not, you should see your doctor.

If it is an allergic problem, you may be stuck with symptoms for a longer period.

In that case, you could try using over the counter antihistamines such as loratadine and also try a nasal steroid spray like Flonase.

Sometimes you can also add a decongestant like pseudoephedrine, but that shouldn’t be used long term.

Question #3: “What can I do ahead of winter to prevent Seasonal Affective Disorder or other seasonal sadness?”

DR. BOB: Our understanding of Seasonal Affective Disorder is that the decreased amount of sun light leads to a depressed mood.

There are a few things that can help treat Seasonal Affective disorder.

A big one of these is exercise. Exercise is helpful for two reasons. One is the physical activity can help support your mood.

Secondly, even when there is cloud cover being outside during day light hours can help your mood. So, if you are used to walking or jogging outside, then you will be more likely to get light exposure during the winter.

In northern Indiana, I think it is really important that we not make excuses about the weather for why we don’t exercise. Because unfortunately there will usually be an excuse. Too hot, too cold, too much rain.

Really the only time we shouldn’t be outside exercising is when there is ice on the ground.

Otherwise, we need to put on the right clothes and get outside.

