Argos to cut ribbon on new pickleball courts Wednesday

ARGOS, Ind. (WNDU) - The fastest-growing sport in America will be receiving a dedicated playing field in Argos!

The town will be holding a ribbon-cutting for new pickleball courts at Argos Community Park on Wednesday at 5 p.m. The new courts are located on the north side, east of the splash pad.

After the ribbon-cutting ceremony, there will be open play!

The Argos Community Park is located at 560 W. Walnut St.

