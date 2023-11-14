Advertise With Us

Argos to cut ribbon on new pickleball courts Wednesday

A picture of the new pickleball courts, provided by the town of Argos.
A picture of the new pickleball courts, provided by the town of Argos.(Argos)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 8:30 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ARGOS, Ind. (WNDU) - The fastest-growing sport in America will be receiving a dedicated playing field in Argos!

The town will be holding a ribbon-cutting for new pickleball courts at Argos Community Park on Wednesday at 5 p.m. The new courts are located on the north side, east of the splash pad.

After the ribbon-cutting ceremony, there will be open play!

The Argos Community Park is located at 560 W. Walnut St.

