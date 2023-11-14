$50M plans could bring new Lippert plant to St. Joseph County

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - $50 million plans are in the works to build a new distribution facility in western St. Joseph County.

The project is expected to create 100 new jobs with an average wage of $21 per hour.

The 52-acre site is off old Cleveland Road, west of Olive. Holladay Properties would be behind the building and lease the space to Lippert Components.

“It’s a new building, about 800,000 square feet, so it would be a very large building, about 100 plus employees, so we’re interested in looking at the economics of it, and we’re excited about a new project at that site,” said Bill Schalliol, economic development director for the county.

The St. Joseph County Council is being asked to approve a tax abatement for the project.

