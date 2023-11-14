Advertise With Us

$50M plans could bring new Lippert plant to St. Joseph County

By Mark Peterson
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - $50 million plans are in the works to build a new distribution facility in western St. Joseph County.

The project is expected to create 100 new jobs with an average wage of $21 per hour.

The 52-acre site is off old Cleveland Road, west of Olive. Holladay Properties would be behind the building and lease the space to Lippert Components.

“It’s a new building, about 800,000 square feet, so it would be a very large building, about 100 plus employees, so we’re interested in looking at the economics of it, and we’re excited about a new project at that site,” said Bill Schalliol, economic development director for the county.

The St. Joseph County Council is being asked to approve a tax abatement for the project.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect killed, officer in stable condition after shooting near Coloma
A photo from the scene provided by our reporter.
Man shot, killed near Simonton Lake identified
Details of the crash are currently limited, but police say it happened around 2:35 p.m. at the...
Elkhart woman dies after crash involving train in Goshen
Nagomba White, Jr. and Amarion Cutler
2 charged in murder of 12-year-old South Bend boy
The driver of the Nissan, a 17-year-old, was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries...
17-year-old injured in crash involving semi in Marshall County

Latest News

Experts discuss funding affordable housing at Notre Dame on Nov. 14, 2023.
Experts discuss funding affordable housing at Notre Dame
Medical Moment: Drug repurposing saves time, money, and lives
Experts discuss funding affordable housing in South Bend
Beware: Holiday season brings out the worst in scammers