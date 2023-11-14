Advertise With Us

5-year-old girl dies after being found in home’s laundry hamper, police say

Officials are investigating after a girl died after being found in a laundry hamper. (SOURCE: WBRC)
By WBRC Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - Police are investigating after a 5-year-old girl was found dead in a laundry hamper.

The Trussville Police Department said the girl was identified as Khloe Teresa Williamson.

Officials said she was taken to St. Vincent’s East by Trussville Fire and Rescue after she was found in the family’s home.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office said the girl’s cause of death is pending “additional laboratory studies.”

In a statement from Trussville City Schools posted on X, Superintendent Dr. Patrick Martin said the girl was the daughter of a teacher in the school district.

“This student was a precious, smart and inquisitive child whose heartbreaking loss affects us all,” the statement reads in part.

The superintendent said counselors will be available on-site for students and staff as they grieve the loss.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances around the child’s death.

No other information was made available.

Copyright 2023 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect killed, officer in stable condition after shooting near Coloma
A photo from the scene provided by our reporter.
Man shot, killed near Simonton Lake identified
Details of the crash are currently limited, but police say it happened around 2:35 p.m. at the...
Elkhart woman dies after crash involving train in Goshen
Nagomba White, Jr. and Amarion Cutler
2 charged in murder of 12-year-old South Bend boy
The driver of the Nissan, a 17-year-old, was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries...
17-year-old injured in crash involving semi in Marshall County

Latest News

Experts discuss funding affordable housing in South Bend
Beware: Holiday season brings out the worst in scammers
$50M plans could bring new Lippert plant to St. Joseph County
$50M plans could bring new Lippert plant to St. Joseph County
ESPN's Dick Vitale says his vocal cord cancer is in remission, but his voice still needs to rest.
Legendary announcer Dick Vitale says his voice is still healing following cancer treatments
$50M plans could bring new Lippert plant to St. Joseph County