2 local companies make it to ‘Coolest Thing Made in Indiana’ quarterfinals

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - New information now as the next round of voting has opened up for the “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” Tournament.

We are down to the final eight contestants, including two local companies. They are Polywood in Syracuse and Hoosier Tire in Plymouth.

The contest started with 47 competitors, and the quarterfinal round of voting will conclude on Nov. 17 at 9 p.m.

You can vote for the coolest thing manufactured in the state by clicking here.

