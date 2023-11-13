WNDU wins Chicago/Midwest Regional Emmy for coverage of Delphi murders arrest

WNDU was honored with the award for Outstanding Achievement for Evening Newscast (Smaller...
WNDU was honored with the award for Outstanding Achievement for Evening Newscast (Smaller Markets) at the Chicago/Midwest Emmy Awards on Saturday night.(Chicago/Midwest Emmy Awards)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 10:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICAGO (WNDU) - We want to take a moment to share some special news with our viewers!

WNDU was honored with the award for Outstanding Achievement for Evening Newscast (Smaller Markets) at the Chicago/Midwest Emmy Awards on Saturday night.

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences’ Chicago/Midwest Chapter awarded our station the Emmy for our coverage of the Delphi murders arrest.

The Oct. 31, 2022, newscast was produced by Melissa Parish, co-anchored by Terry McFadden and Lauren Moss, co-reported by Carli Lucas and Mark Peterson, and directed by Isaac Romans.

You can find all our coverage from that day below:

For the full list of this year’s regional Emmy winners, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

