WNDU wins Chicago/Midwest Regional Emmy for coverage of Delphi murders arrest

CHICAGO (WNDU) - We want to take a moment to share some special news with our viewers!

WNDU was honored with the award for Outstanding Achievement for Evening Newscast (Smaller Markets) at the Chicago/Midwest Emmy Awards on Saturday night.

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences’ Chicago/Midwest Chapter awarded our station the Emmy for our coverage of the Delphi murders arrest.

The Oct. 31, 2022, newscast was produced by Melissa Parish, co-anchored by Terry McFadden and Lauren Moss, co-reported by Carli Lucas and Mark Peterson, and directed by Isaac Romans.

You can find all our coverage from that day below:

For the full list of this year’s regional Emmy winners, click here.

