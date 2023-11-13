WNDU wins Chicago/Midwest Regional Emmy for coverage of Delphi murders arrest
CHICAGO (WNDU) - We want to take a moment to share some special news with our viewers!
WNDU was honored with the award for Outstanding Achievement for Evening Newscast (Smaller Markets) at the Chicago/Midwest Emmy Awards on Saturday night.
The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences’ Chicago/Midwest Chapter awarded our station the Emmy for our coverage of the Delphi murders arrest.
The Oct. 31, 2022, newscast was produced by Melissa Parish, co-anchored by Terry McFadden and Lauren Moss, co-reported by Carli Lucas and Mark Peterson, and directed by Isaac Romans.
You can find all our coverage from that day below:
- Police officially announce arrest in Delphi murders case (Mark Peterson)
- Libby German’s grandparents speak out after suspect arrested in Delphi murders (Lauren Moss)
- Charging documents still sealed in Delphi murders case (Carli Luca)
