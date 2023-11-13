Advertise With Us

Valparaiso student dies from stabbing

Police car (AP Photo)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
VALPARAISO, Ind (WNDU) A Valparaiso grad student who was stabbed in the head last month at a Planet Fitness close to the school has died.

29-year-old Varun Raj Pucha has been on life support since the stabbing on Oct. 29.

He had moved to Indiana a little more than a year ago from India, where most of his family still lives.

24-year-old Jordan Andrade was arrested and is now facing a murder charge for the stabbing.

Police have not released a motive for the stabbing.

