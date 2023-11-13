Valparaiso area boil advisory lifted

VALPARAISO, Ind. (WNDU) - A boil advisory that impacted people and businesses in Candlewood Meadows, Greenfield Creek, Brookshire Apartments, and customers along Ransom and Goodrich Road has been lifted.

The advisory was announced Friday afternoon following a water main break.

The advisory was precautionary to allow for testing to make sure the water was still safe.

The Valparaiso Utilities Department conducted tests and found no problems.

The department then lifted the advisory Sunday night.

