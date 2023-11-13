Suspect killed, officer in stable condition after shooting near Coloma

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - An investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting near Coloma on Monday.

Police tell 16 News Now that authorities were dispatched to a residence in the 4300 block of Bundy Road in Hagar Township on reports of a “domestic call.”

Upon arrival, police say that gunfire broke out between a suspect and three officers. That’s when police say the 40-year-old suspect was killed and a Coloma Township police officer was struck. That officer is reportedly in stable condition.

“It was a domestic-type call; a homeowner that had lived there had called dispatch, which resulted in the police responding to the residence,” said Chuck Christensen with Michigan State Police.

Local prosecutors have asked the Michigan State Police Fifth District Incident Response Team to investigate the officer-involved shooting.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to follow this developing story.

