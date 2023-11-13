South Bend police to give new information on homicide of 12-year-old

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 1:14 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is holding a press conference on Monday afternoon to discuss a new development regarding the homicide of 12-year-old Josiah Small.

Josiah was shot and killed back on Oct. 27 in the area of Indiana Avenue and Prairie Avenue. He was a student at Dickinson Fine Arts Academy.

A 14-year-old boy was also shot and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The police department’s press conference is expected to begin at 1:30 p.m. 16 News Now will carry the press conference live online and on Facebook Live.

