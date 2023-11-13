Advertise With Us

Portion of McKinley Highway to be impacted by storm sewer work

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 6:20 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Heads up, drivers!

Starting on Tuesday, construction crews have notified the county that east and westbound traffic on McKinley Highway will be switched to the north side, between Birch and Ash roads.

Crews will work on storm sewer and grade preparations for the new pavement section.

There is no detour route, but Brink Avenue can be accessed from Ash Road, and you can use Jefferson Boulevard from the south.

This traffic pattern is expected to remain in place through the winter and spring months, until the south portion of McKinley is constructed.

A map of the roads that will still access McKinley Highway.
