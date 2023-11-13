Michigan State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Coloma area

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan State Police confirm with 16 News Now that an officer-involved shooting happened on Monday in the Coloma area.

Police tell us it happened somewhere in Hagar Township.

It is currently unclear who may have been injured.

The Michigan State Police Fifth District Incident Response Team has been asked by local prosecutors to investigate the officer-involved shooting.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to follow this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.