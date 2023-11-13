Michiana Unsolved: The Murder of Keith Myers

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Imagine this… it’s time for bed, you say goodnight, kiss your loved ones, and fall asleep. Then, you are woken up by a bullet that ultimately takes your life.

That’s what happened to Keith Myers.

To help solve this murder, the South Bend Police Department is releasing brand new information exclusively with WNDU.

“Keith had a heart of gold and would do anything for anyone,” says Lt. Kayla Miller with Michiana Crime Stoppers.

Gunshots erupted outside a home in the 100 block of N. Varsity Drive in South Bend just before 4 a.m. on Nov. 21, 2017.

“Keith was passionate about many things; eating and music were the top two passions on his list outside of his family and friends,” Lt. Miller adds.

42-year-old Keith Myers was sleeping in his bed when he was shot.

“Keith loved spending time with his wife and babysitting their 1-year-old granddaughter whom he loved dearly,” Lt. Miller says.

Keith Myers (Michiana Crime Stoppers)

It was Keith’s wife who found him suffering from gunshot wounds and immediately called 911. As South Bend police arrived, they rushed him to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

“He also loved spending time with his family and friends playing dominos, cards, cracking jokes and dancing,” Lt. Miller says.

In newly released information, exclusively to WNDU, we are learning more about a potential suspect vehicle.

“Witnesses have reported seeing a white or light-colored sedan or small sized SUV fleeing the area immediately after those shots,” Lt. Miller explains.

If you have any information on who is responsible for Keith’s murder, you are asked to call the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9388 or Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP or 800-342-STOP. You can also submit a tip online. Every single tip is 100% anonymous.

“If Keith wasn’t busy working, you could find him at Chippewa Bowl working on another 300 game, somewhere on a lake fishing, or on a golf course perfecting his golf game,” Lt. Miller adds.

If your anonymous tip leads to the solving of this case or an arrest, you would be eligible for a $2,500 cash reward.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.