Medical Moment: Doctors near possible breakthrough for sickle cell

(WNDU) - Sickle cell disease is a genetic blood disorder that impacts more than 100,000 Americans.

One in every 365 African American babies born today will be born with this life-long disease.

One in 13 will carry the sickle cell trait. It can cause extreme, debilitating pain throughout a person’s body.

Danielle Lee’s adventurous spirit shines through but behind the smiles of this aspiring actress - unimaginable pain.

“I went from screaming, crying, ‘Please, don’t let me die,’ to not caring if I died, I just wanted the pain to be over,” Lee recalled.

Danielle was diagnosed before birth with sickle cell disease; abnormal hemoglobin makes red blood cells rigid and shaped like sickles. These cells die early, leading to a chronic shortage of healthy red blood cells, which are essential for carrying oxygen throughout the body.

“So, the blood, basically, doesn’t go to where it should be. So, the oxygen doesn’t go to potential parts of the body,” explained Dr. Rabi Hanna, a pediatric oncologist at Cleveland Clinic Children’s Hospital.

It causes severe pain in the bones; it can impact a patient’s heart, lungs, and eyes, and even cause strokes. Cleveland Clinic Children’s oncologist Rabi Hanna says medications can relieve some of the symptoms. Chemo also helps. Bone marrow transplants work when they’re accepted.

But now, a one-time gene editing cell therapy modifies a patient’s own blood-forming stem cells to correct the mutation responsible for sickle cell disease.

“We attach the patient to apheresis machine that’s able to separate the stem cell from the red blood cells from the plasma,” Dr. Hanna said.

Once the stem cells are collected and sent to the lab for gene editing, patients undergo chemo to destroy their remaining bone marrow; then, the edited stem cells are infused back into their bodies.

“The cells, they can go to their bone marrow, and they start to build their house that will produce new white blood cells, new red blood cells,” Dr. Hanna continued.

Results show new white blood cells in patients at four weeks with no severe adverse effects. The patients have also been free of sickle cell disease pain attacks for an entire year. Danielle was one of the first in the CRISPR gene editing clinical trial.

“I have so much more energy, thank God,” Lee finished.

Living the life she dreamed of, pain-free.

The average life of a sickle cell patient is in the mid-40s. Doctors hope the CRISPR gene editing technology will change that and allow patients to live a long, pain-free life.

