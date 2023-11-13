Martin’s Super Markets builds ‘world’s largest’ display of King’s Hawaiian rolls

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 11:25 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The self-proclaimed world’s biggest display of King’s Hawaiian rolls is at one Martin’s Super Market in South Bend.

If you walk into the Martin’s on South Bend Avenue near Notre Dame, you’ll be immersed in the smell of sweet rolls. It’s called “Mt. Have Another Roll,” and there are over 3,000 rolls.

The display was put up Saturday night to encourage shoppers to get some rolls for the upcoming holidays.

“I love ‘em. I’m trying not to go and buy a package because I will eat the whole thing,” joked Customer Service Manager Joan Jaffe. “I do know yesterday that our whole backroom smelled like yeast rolls, so we have been getting hungry.”

Martin’s says it was trying to set a Guinness World Record with how big their display of King’s Hawaiian rolls is.

You can see the plethora of delicious rolls for yourself at the store, which is located at 2081 South Bend Avenue. It’s the only Martin’s in the area with the display.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

