Indiana senator files bill to require age verification for porn sites

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 5:43 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - Indiana Sen. Mike Bohacek of Michiana Shores has filed a bill that he says will keep kids safe online.

The bill, which was filed for the 2024 legislative session, would require age verification for websites with pornographic content.

Ways to verify a person’s age include a mobile credential, an independent third-party service, and any commercially reasonable method that relies on public or private transactional data.

The bill would make it a Class A misdemeanor if a website operator knowingly or intentionally publishes a website with pornographic material without verifying someone’s age.

“These verification methods aren’t restricting the rights of legal adults, just tightening the law to ensure kids don’t access harmful material,” Bohacek said.

Similar legislation has already passed in seven other states.

