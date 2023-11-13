Advertise With Us

Hoosiers can now weigh in on state’s air quality

Steam rises from the AES Indiana Petersburg Generating Station, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023, in...
Steam rises from the AES Indiana Petersburg Generating Station, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023, in Petersburg, Ind. In a little more than five years – sometime in early 2029 – the world will likely be unable to stay below the internationally agreed temperature limit for global warming if it continues to burn fossil fuels at its current rate, a new study says.(AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - Indiana has just announced a new way for Hoosiers to voice their concerns about the state’s air quality.

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management, or IDEM, announced the creation of a webpage for Hoosiers to give their feedback on how the state should spend federal grant money to improve air quality.

IDEM says it has received $3 million in initial grant funding through the Climate Pollution Reduction Grants Program to conduct a greenhouse gas emissions inventory and develop an action plan.

After submitting the plan to the EPA, which is due in March of next year, IDEM says the state may be eligible to apply for a second round of grant funding from a portion of $4.6 billion to implement greenhouse gas reduction strategies and other harmful air pollutants.

The deadline for the survey is Nov. 29.

To learn more information or to access the survey, click here.

