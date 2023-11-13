Elkhart woman dies after crash involving train in Goshen

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - An 83-year-old Elkhart woman is dead after a crash involving a train on Monday afternoon in Goshen.

Details of the crash are currently limited, but police say it happened around 2:35 p.m. at the Main Street railroad crossing just north of Pike Street in Goshen.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the woman was deceased. She has been identified as Judith Gill.

Police say Gill was the only person in the vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation.

