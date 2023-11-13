Dozens raise awareness to homelessness by walking from Elkhart to Goshen

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 11:35 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - This is Homelessness Awareness Week, and a unique event in Elkhart County on Sunday showed compassion to and awareness of homelessness.

A determined 10-mile walk began at Faith Mission in Elkhart and went all the way to First Light Mission in Goshen. Dozens of people came out to show their support by walking.

It was the first time the Elkhart County community hosted “A Walk in Their Shoes” event to mark this week.

“It’s been a lot leading up to it, but we’re excited with the turnout,” said Mindy Morehead, executive director of First Life Mission. “Yesterday, we had a great turnout with the resource fair, had a lot of agencies come together, and that’s what it’s all about. It’s us all working together and raising awareness.”

Organizations involved are Guidance Ministries, Oaklawn, Heart City Health, and other nonprofits.

Other events going on during the week of compassion, which kicked off on Saturday, are a fundraiser for First Light Mission, a free community dinner at Saving Grace, and a “Night without a Home” where people will sleep outside. The full remaining schedule is listed below.

  • Tuesday, Nov. 14: “A Place at the Table” is a fundraiser for First Light Mission (801 W Wilkinson Street in Goshen).
  • Wednesday, Nov. 15: A free community dinner will be served at Saving Grace (405 W. Beardsley Avenue in Elkhart) at 5:30 p.m.
  • Thursday, Nov. 16: A free community dinner will be served at Guidance Ministries (216 N. 2nd Street in Elkhart), followed by an ABC documentary and a panel discussion about homelessness and poverty. The event begins at 5 p.m.
  • Friday, Nov. 17: “Night Without a Home” will take place at Goshen Salvation Army (1013 N Main Street). There will be a documentary and dinner, followed by an evening of outdoor living. Participants may join in dinner and the documentary even if they are not able to stay overnight. The event begins at 6 p.m.

