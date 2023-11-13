Alzheimer’s Awareness Month: Learn the symptoms and resources available

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Alzheimer’s is a disease that affects more than 6 million Americans of all ages according to the Alzheimer’s Association.

And with November being National Alzheimer’s Awareness month it’s an important time to keep talking and learning about the disease and its effects on people’s livelihood.

Alzheimer’s is a difficult disease to piece through, because there is a gray area when trying to determine symptoms.

The usual first sign is mild memory loss but not just forgetting a name, appointment, this is a memory that disrupts your daily life.

Some other signs include misplaced things, challenges in planning, not knowing what to do when approaching a stop light.

There are actually 10 early signs and symptoms of Alzheimer’s that range from mood swings, to withdrawing from social activities, and even poor judgment.

Little things that could impact a person’s safety.

Because of this many family members must step up and take care of loved ones in these situations

That’s why groups like the Alzheimer’s Association of Greater Indiana are providing resources like 24/7 helplines, educational programs, support groups and more to help all people affected by the disease.

“It’s critically important that people are aware of Alzheimer’s disease but have the latest info, and signs and symptoms,” said Laura Forbes, Communication Director for the Alzheimer’s Association Indiana Chapter. “They can be diagnosed early and it’s important to raise awareness of those resources that are available. Not only for those living with the disease but caregivers as well. There are 216 thousand caregivers who care for people with Dementia and that can really take a toll.”

This disease can be especially scary knowing that there’s no cure for it. But that doesn’t mean giving up hope because there are things you can do in your day-to-day life to lower risks or help manage symptoms if you’ve already been diagnosed.

You can try maintaining a healthy weight through work outs or changing your diet to cut out some of those processed, sugary foods that goes along way.

A good night’s rest can also help your brain and body clear up a protein called Amyloid that can build up in and become plaque in the brain.

But one of the best tips is to just keep your brain active.

“Some of the risk factors associated with Alzheimer’s cannot be changed,” said Forbes. “Age is the number one, genetics, others can be changed like diet and exercise, not smoking, managing diabetes and high blood pressure if you have those. Then also keeping your mind active and being socially engaged are important, if you heard grandma did a puzzle every single day those are helpful, learning a new language, or instrument, being socially engaged helps reduce the risk.”

And within the past couple of years there have been improvements in our understanding and research into Alzheimer’s.

Creating new groundbreaking treatments that are changing how we view the disease, by providing some help for patients who were thought they were helpless.

“We do now have 2 FDA approved treatments that can slow the progression of the disease for those in early stages,” said Forbes. “This is very recent, when I started at the Alzheimer’s association 5 years ago there was nothing like this. Only treatment for some of the symptoms that helped temporarily. So, this is really exciting we need to do more research to keep developing these treatments.”

There are over 100 Alzheimer’s treatments that are currently undergoing FDA clinical trials.

If you or someone you know needs help dealing with Alzheimer’s, you can reach out the Alzheimer’s Association 24-hour hotline: 800.272.3900.

The association also has resources for care takers and patients who are looking for help locally. You can find that information here.

