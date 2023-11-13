2nd Chance Pet: Rio

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 1:06 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!

Kristin Cooper from Pet Refuge joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Rio!

Rio is 5 months old. Cooper says he is shy at first but is a bundle of energy once he gets to know you!

To find out if Rio is a good fit for your home, watch the video above!

If you want to adopt Rio or any other pet, you can call Pet Refuge at 574-231-1122 or you can visit the shelter, which is located at 4626 S. Burnett Drive in South Bend.

For more information, visit petrefuge.com.

