2 charged in murder of 12-year-old South Bend boy

Nagomba White, Jr. and Amarion Cutler
Nagomba White, Jr. and Amarion Cutler(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 1:14 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials say two suspects have been charged in connection with a shooting last month that killed a 12-year-old South Bend boy and injured a 14-year-old boy.

Josiah Small was shot and killed back on Oct. 27 in the area of Indiana Avenue and Prairie Avenue. He was a student at Dickinson Fine Arts Academy. The 14-year-old boy was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Josiah Small
Josiah Small(WNDU)

During a press conference on Monday afternoon, officials said two suspects, 21-year-old Nagomba White, Jr. and 18-year-old Amarion Cutler, were charged for their roles in Small’s murder on Nov. 6, but their warrants were sealed.

White has been charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder, and attempted battery by means of a deadly weapon.

Cutler has been charged with aiding, inducing or causing murder, conspiracy to commit murder, two counts of attempted murder, attempted battery by means of a deadly weapon, and battery by means of a deadly weapon.

White was taken into custody last Thursday, Nov. 9, in Indianapolis. He’s currently being held in the St. Joseph County Jail.

Cutler remains wanted on his warrant. Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous, and if you see him, you should call 911 immediately.

If you have information about Cutler’s whereabouts, you can also call Michiana Crime Stoppers to leave an anonymous tip at 574-288-STOP. Tips can also be submitted online.

You can rewatch Monday’s press conference in the video below:

