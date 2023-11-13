17-year-old injured in crash involving semi in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A 17-year-old was taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash on Monday morning in Marshall County.

Indiana State Troopers were called just before 8:20 a.m. to a crash involving multiple vehicles on US-6 near Sycamore Road. When they arrived, they found a semi on its side blocking both westbound and eastbound lanes of US-6.

According to police, a Nissan Rouge was heading north on Sycamore Road when it went through a stop sign and crashed into the left side of a 2023 Freightliner semi and trailer that was heading west on US-6. The collision caused the semi to roll onto its right side, blocking US-6 in both directions.

The driver of the Nissan, a 17-year-old, was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries that are not considered life-threatening. The driver of the semi was not injured in the crash.

Another vehicle suffered minor damage in the crash, but the driver of it was not injured.

US-6 reopened just before 11:20 a.m. after crews were able to remove all vehicles from the scene.

