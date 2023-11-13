Advertise With Us

1-year-old in critical condition after being pulled from Tippecanoe River

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 3:10 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
WINAMAC, Ind. (WNDU) - An investigation is underway after two children were pulled from the Tippecanoe River in Winamac this weekend.

According to our reporting partners at WKVI, police responded to reports of children in a river behind a residence on Stamper Drive around 10:50 a.m. on Saturday.

When first responders arrived, they discovered that a one-year-old child and a five-year-old child were playing outside when they entered the water for unknown reasons.

Officers say that family members pulled the kids from the water after hearing the five-year-old call for help. The two children and two adult family members were transported to the hospital for treatment.

The one-year-old was later transported to Riley Children’s Hospital, where they are in critical condition.

