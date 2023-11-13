1 dead in 3-vehicle crash in LaPorte County

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead after a three-vehicle crash Sunday morning in LaPorte County.

The crash happened just before 11:15 a.m. CST on US-421 near County Road 125 South. Deputies say it started when a northbound Jeep collided with a southbound 1996 Kenworth tractor.

After the first crash, the tractor crossed the center line and crashed head-on with a northbound SUV.

The driver of the Jeep, a 34-year-old South Bend woman, was taken to the hospital. The driver of the tractor, a 50-year-old Knox man, refused treatment at the scene.

The drive rof the SUV was flown to the hospital, but later died. A passenger in the SUV was also taken to the hospital. Police have not identified either of them.

Deputies say the LaPorte County Fatal Alcohol Crash Team is investigating the crash due to the complexity of it.

