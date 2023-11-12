Woman dies after getting hit by car in downtown South Bend

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 11:52 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A woman is dead after police say she was hit by a car Saturday night in downtown South Bend.

It happened just before 7 p.m. at the intersection of Main Street and Western Avenue. Police say an elderly couple was driving down Main when they struck a woman who was lying in the street.

The woman was pronounced dead after police arrived. She has not been identified.

16 News Now spoke to an eyewitness shortly after the incident.

“We got to the intersection, I saw somebody laying in the middle of the street, so I stopped in the intersection to see what we could do to help them,” explained Nathan Sergio. “As we were waiting, we saw a car hit them and drag them about 10 feet.”

The St. Joseph County Fatal Crash Team (FACT) is handling the investigation.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

8th Annual Legacy Hall of Fame Gala

Legacy Hall of Fame Gala

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Legacy Hall of Fame Gala

News

American flag (generic)

Celebrating Michiana veterans

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Celebrating local vets

News

Woman dies after getting hit by car in downtown South Bend

Updated: 49 minutes ago

Forecast

First Alert Weather: Warmer Temperatures Into The Workweek, Rain Chances Friday

First Alert Weather: Warmer Temperatures Into The Workweek, Rain Chances Friday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Martin Lowrimore
Warming up as the week begins!

Latest News

News

First Alert Weather: Warmer Temperatures Into The Workweek, Rain Chances Friday

First Alert Weather: Warmer Temperatures Into The Workweek, Rain Chances Friday

Updated: 1 hour ago

College

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh looks on during the second half of an NCAA college football game...

Michigan plays without coach Jim Harbaugh against Penn State after no court ruling to lift his ban

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press and RALPH D. RUSSO AP College Football Writer
Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said 90 minutes before kickoff that Harbaugh would not be at Beaver Stadium with the team.

Pets

If you want to adopt Nipsy or any other pet, you can call the Humane Society of St. Joseph...

2nd Chance Pet: Nipsy

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Sarah Stanton from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to introduce us to a dog named Nipsy!

News

If you want to adopt Nipsy or any other pet, you can call the Humane Society of St. Joseph...

2nd Chance Pet: Nipsy

Updated: 14 hours ago

News

Today people across the country are taking time to remember those who served our country. With...

WNDU Vault: Statue of Liberty makes a stop in Michiana

Updated: 14 hours ago
Today people across the country are taking time to remember those who served our country. With that in mind, we found this clip today from the WNDU vault from when a major US statue made a stop right here in Michiana.

News

This Tuesday Michiana had a chance to make their voices heard, as we had another election take...

WNDU Vault: South Bend School Board Elections

Updated: 14 hours ago
This Tuesday Michiana had a chance to make their voices heard, as we had another election take place. That's why we went back to a familiar face to talk about a different type of elections back in 1986.