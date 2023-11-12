Woman dies after getting hit by car in downtown South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A woman is dead after police say she was hit by a car Saturday night in downtown South Bend.

It happened just before 7 p.m. at the intersection of Main Street and Western Avenue. Police say an elderly couple was driving down Main when they struck a woman who was lying in the street.

The woman was pronounced dead after police arrived. She has not been identified.

16 News Now spoke to an eyewitness shortly after the incident.

“We got to the intersection, I saw somebody laying in the middle of the street, so I stopped in the intersection to see what we could do to help them,” explained Nathan Sergio. “As we were waiting, we saw a car hit them and drag them about 10 feet.”

The St. Joseph County Fatal Crash Team (FACT) is handling the investigation.

