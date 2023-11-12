Turkeys handed out to families in need at Food Bank of Northern Indiana

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Turkeys were flying out of boxes on Saturday morning at the Food Bank of Northern Indiana.

The food bank gave out 500 turkeys to families in need, so the cars were lining up. The turkeys were doled out from our Turkeys on the Table Challenge. They went quickly — 300 of them were gone within the first 45 minutes.

Among the volunteers on Saturday was former Notre Dame women’s basketball coach Muffet McGraw.

“We’ve been coming for probably 20 years. But during COVID, I started some food drives on my own, just trying to reach out and help people in the community,” McGraw said. “And I know that there are so many people out there that want to help. Please call the food bank, come out, volunteer your time.”

Throughout this year’s campaign, 7,500 turkeys will be put on tables.

