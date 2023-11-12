Shipshewana Light Parade kicks off Christmas season

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 1:27 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHIPSHEWANA, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s that time of year again, as the 16th annual Shipshewana Light Parade and Ceremony took place Saturday night.

Thousands of people come to this annual kickoff of the holiday season. Last year’s attendance was estimated to be over 12,000 people.

This year’s parade was the biggest ever, with over 60 entries, food, lights, and music.

Fittingly, Santa showed up with eight familiar reindeer. No word on Rudolph’s whereabouts.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Holidays

South Bend FOP kicks off annual ‘Santa’s Elficers’ program

Updated: Nov. 10, 2023 at 12:19 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
Each year, the program gives gifts to kids and holiday meals for their families.

Events

The lighting ceremony after the Shipshewana Light Parade.

16th annual Shipshewana Light Parade returns this Saturday

Updated: Nov. 9, 2023 at 9:52 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
The 16th annual Shipshewana Light Parade kicks off this Saturday at 7 p.m. in downtown Shipshewana.

Events

Berrien County offering free smoke, carbon monoxide detectors for homeowners

Updated: Nov. 9, 2023 at 7:47 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
Those interested simply need to call their local fire department for details!

Events

The day is also meant to pay tribute to troops who have served or are actively serving in the...

Veterans Day events and deals across Michiana

Updated: Nov. 9, 2023 at 1:45 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
Veterans Day is Saturday, Nov. 11, and the Michiana area is honoring veterans and active-duty military personnel for their service with numerous events and deals at restaurants and businesses.

Latest News

Events

Camp Millhouse to host pancake breakfast, bake sale

Updated: Nov. 8, 2023 at 10:53 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
The camp is hosting a pancake breakfast this Saturday, Nov. 11, from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Events

Turkeys on the Table distribution kicks off for families in need

Updated: Nov. 8, 2023 at 4:36 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
Thanks to your donations, the Food Bank of Northern Indiana will be able to distribute 7,500 turkeys through 29 different distributions.

Events

Students march, perform to end gun violence at the South Bend Civic Theatre

Students march and perform to end gun violence

Updated: Nov. 6, 2023 at 11:29 PM EST
|
By Monica Murphy and 16 News Now
Students participated in a march and play at the South Bend Civic Theatre on Monday night in a call to action to end gun violence in our community.

Events

Food Bank of Northern Indiana announces turkey distribution list for Thanksgiving

Updated: Nov. 6, 2023 at 5:15 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
The Food Bank of Northern Indiana partnered with WNDU via our Turkeys on the Table Challenge to provide turkeys to families in need.

Events

The ladies of Prairie Bells held a rehearsal for their show, "Music Through the Years,” next...

Prairie Bells handbell choir raising funds for Reins of Life at next show

Updated: Nov. 5, 2023 at 11:55 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
The ladies of Prairie Bells will perform “Music Through the Years,” next Sunday at the Mishawaka First United Methodist Church.

Events

12th annual Toys for Tots Softball Tournament underway in South Bend

Updated: Nov. 5, 2023 at 12:47 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The goal of the weekend-long tournament is to increase the stockpile of Toys for Tots donations.