Shipshewana Light Parade kicks off Christmas season

SHIPSHEWANA, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s that time of year again, as the 16th annual Shipshewana Light Parade and Ceremony took place Saturday night.

Thousands of people come to this annual kickoff of the holiday season. Last year’s attendance was estimated to be over 12,000 people.

This year’s parade was the biggest ever, with over 60 entries, food, lights, and music.

Fittingly, Santa showed up with eight familiar reindeer. No word on Rudolph’s whereabouts.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.