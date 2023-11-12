Railroad crossing in Granger to be closed to traffic on Monday

GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - Here’s a traffic alert you’ll need to know about for this upcoming week if you drive in Granger.

Starting Monday, the railroad crossing on Currant Road between Cleveland Road and Brick Road will be closed to repair a rail defect.

You will not be allowed to drive across the railroad during the repair.

The closure is expected to last the whole week but could be longer depending on the weather.

The detour will use Bittersweet Road and Anderson Road for access to Currant Road (see map below).

