Railroad crossing in Granger to be closed to traffic on Monday

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 12:11 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - Here’s a traffic alert you’ll need to know about for this upcoming week if you drive in Granger.

Starting Monday, the railroad crossing on Currant Road between Cleveland Road and Brick Road will be closed to repair a rail defect.

You will not be allowed to drive across the railroad during the repair.

The closure is expected to last the whole week but could be longer depending on the weather.

The detour will use Bittersweet Road and Anderson Road for access to Currant Road (see map below).

The detour will use Bittersweet Road and Anderson Road for access to Currant Road.
The detour will use Bittersweet Road and Anderson Road for access to Currant Road.(WNDU)

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Railroad crossing in Granger to be closed to traffic on Monday

Updated: 48 minutes ago

News

First Alert Forecast - Sunday, November 12, 2023

First Alert Forecast - Sunday, November 12, 2023

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Benton Harbor man dies after police chase ends in crash

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The chase began just after 2 a.m. on M-139 near Napier Avenue and ended on Lakeshore Drive just north of Hilltop Road in St. Joseph.

News

Irish women’s soccer defeats Valpo 2-0 in first round of NCAA Tourney

Updated: 10 hours ago

Latest News

News

Notre Dame hockey finishes sweep of Ohio State with 3-0 win

Updated: 10 hours ago

Community

Turkeys handed out to families in need at Food Bank of Northern Indiana

Turkeys handed out to families in need at Food Bank of Northern Indiana

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The food bank gave out 500 turkeys at Saturday's distribution.

Holidays

Shipshewana Light Parade kicks off Christmas season

Shipshewana Light Parade kicks off Christmas season

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
This year’s parade was the biggest ever, with over 60 entries, food, lights, and music.

Community

Camp Millhouse hosts pancake breakfast, bake sale to celebrate new lodge

Camp Millhouse hosts pancake breakfast, bake sale to celebrate new lodge

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The breakfast was targeted to raise money and pay off the new lodge.

Community

Community leaders recognized at Junior Achievement Business Legacy Gala

Community leaders recognized at Junior Achievement Business Legacy Gala

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The black-tie event took place on Saturday night in the Crystal Ballroom at the Lerner Theatre.

Community

Michiana veterans share accounts of their service on Veterans Day

Michiana veterans share accounts of their service on Veterans Day

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Arnold Compas and James Jennings looked back on their service to our nation on Saturday.