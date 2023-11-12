Notre Dame moves up to No. 20 in latest AP Poll after bye week

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame football team is ranked No. 20 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 college football poll released Sunday afternoon.

The Fighting Irish (7-3) rose two spots in this week’s rankings after having not played due to their bye week. The team will return to the gridiron next weekend when Wake Forest comes to South Bend for the last home game of the season.

Notre Dame is also currently ranked No. 20 in the College Football Playoff rankings, but those will be updated on Tuesday night.

As for the AP Poll, the entire top eight of this week’s Top 25 remained unchanged.

Kansas was the only team to drop out of the rankings this week. The Jayhawks were upset at home by Texas Tech. Replacing them was rival Kansas State at No. 23.

Here’s a look at the full AP rankings:

Georgia (10-0) Michigan (10-0) Ohio State (10-0) Florida State (10-0) Washington (10-0) Oregon (9-1) Texas (9-1) Alabama (9-1) Louisville (9-1) Oregon State (8-2) Missouri (8-2) Penn State (8-2) Ole Miss (8-2) Oklahoma (8-2) LSU (7-3) Utah (7-3) Tulane (9-1) James Madison (10-0) Arizona (7-3) Notre Dame (7-3) Tennessee (7-3) North Carolina (8-2) Kansas State (7-3) Oklahoma State (7-3) Liberty (10-0)

