Notre Dame hockey completes sweep of Ohio State with 3-0 win

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame hockey team completed a sweep of Ohio State with a 3-0 win over the Buckeyes on Saturday night at Compton Family Ice Arena.

Notre Dame defeated Ohio State 4-1 in the first game of the two-game series on Friday night.

The Fighting Irish took a 1-0 lead with two seconds left in the first period thanks to Patrick Moynihan’s first goal of the season. He would later make it 2-0 with another goal in the second period.

Cole Knuble also found the back of the net for the first time of the season in the third period.

Ryan Bischel had 27 saves in the shutout for Notre Dame, who is now 6-3-2 on the season and 2-0-2 in Big Ten play.

The Irish will hit the road next weekend for a two-game series at Minnesota.

