Advertise With Us

Motorcyclist dies in crash involving school bus, police say

A motorcyclist died in a crash with a bus in Olathe Friday afternoon.
By Gabe Swartz and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 4:56 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV/Gray News) - A fatal crash involving a school bus resulted in the death of a motorcyclist on Friday in Kansas.

The Olathe Police Department confirmed that a motorcycle and a school bus collided on Ridgeview Road, between 123rd Street and Santa Barbara Boulevard

No children were injured during the crash.

Police say the incident led to the closure of both north and southbound lanes of Ridgeview Road until just after 7 p.m.

The Olathe Police Department shared the closing at 4:08 p.m. and asked drivers to find an alternate route around the area.

Copyright 2023 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman dies after getting hit by car in downtown South Bend
Friday Night Football: Indiana and Michigan regional finals
FILE -- Actor Matthew Perry poses at the 2015 Silver Circle Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel...
Reports: Matthew Perry’s death certificate released
A photo from the scene in South Bend provided by our reporter.
2 injured in shooting on Randolph Street in South Bend
Penguin Point announced that it's closing all of its remaining locations on Sunday.
Penguin Point to permanently close all remaining restaurants on Sunday

Latest News

Hezbollah fighters carry the coffin of their comrade, Mohammed Ali Assaf, who was killed by an...
Attacks by Lebanon’s Hezbollah group wound 7 Israeli troops, 10 others along border with Israel
FILE - A man sits on the rubble overlooking the debris of buildings that were targeted by...
Heavy fighting rages near main Gaza hospital and people trapped inside say they cannot flee
This image released by Disney shows, from left, Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel, Brie Larson as...
‘The Marvels’ melts down at the box office, marking a new low for the MCU
Philadelphia 76ers' Kelly Oubre Jr. plays during an NBA basketball game, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023,...
76ers’ Kelly Oubre Jr. has a broken rib after being struck by a vehicle